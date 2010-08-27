THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Gates Continues To Unload Shares Of MSFT

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Sideways As Market Wobbles

Jobless claims came down and now the market isn’t quite sure what to do. Shares of MSFT are flat on the day as well. Upcoming catalysts include upgrade cycles of Office 2010 and Windows 7; any entrance into the tablet market; the launch of Windows 7 mobile; any adoption of Azure (cloud computing); and gamer reaction to Kinect. The stock currently trades at 8x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples.Bill Gates Doesn’t Like Microsoft Anymore; Continues To Ditch Shares (benzinga)

Bill Gates continues to sell shares of Microsoft. He dumped 9 million shares during the past week at an average price of $24.23 for a cool $218 million payday. Since mid-May he has unloaded over 20 million shares. He retains over 620 million shares so this could be nothing more than portfolio diversification, or perhaps he’s building a city in some impoverished country. Or, maybe, he just doesn’t like the stock anymore, which is not a great sign.

Time For Microsoft To Pay Up, Increase The Dividend (The Street)

It’s time for Microsoft to drastically raise its dividend, says Eric Jackson, founder of hedge fund Ironfire Capital, which owns 12,000 shares of Microsoft. He argues it would lift the stock price. He also tells us it would assure investors Microsoft isn’t going to make “a big dumb acquisition like RIM or Yahoo.” He’s serious too; Jackson filed a formal resolution seeking to have Microsoft’s dividend doubled. Jay Yarow at Business Insider covers the story and you can read the formal resolution here.

Bing starts to power Yahoo’s U.S. Internet search (Reuters)

Yahoo has completed the transition of its U.S. and Canadian English-language search capabilities to Microsoft’s Bing platform. This is ahead of schedule which most analysts find positive and encouraging. In July 2009, Yahoo and Microsoft signed a 10-year deal that calls for Microsoft to provide the back-end technology powering search on Yahoo’s websites, in a bid to create a strong Number 2 search entity to compete with Google.

