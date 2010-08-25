THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Betting On Gaming With Its Mobile Strategy Is Not Wise

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Continues To Slump

Not only is the company contending with the economy, but Microsoft is playing a mean game of catch-up, which has put pressure on its shares all year. Upcoming catalysts include upgrade cycles of Office 2010 and Windows 7; any entrance into the tablet market; the launch of Windows 7 mobile; and any adoption of Azure, the company’s cloud computing play. The stock currently trades at 8x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples.Microsoft About To Make Another Blunder In Mobile: Betting On Gaming (GigaOM)

Microsoft has yet to disclose a date for the launch of Windows Phone 7 but it appears ready to launch this fall. With this news comes hype surrounding the company’s mobile gaming strategy. Colin Gibbs at GigaOM isn’t convinced embracing mobile games is the right way for Microsoft to get back in the smartphone race. The company is still confusing the handset with the console and Windows doesn’t hold a candle to iOS or Android when it comes to user experience.

Bing Sponsorship Blitz To Embrace iPhone (The Wall Street Journal)

A couple of weekends ago, the Bing name seemed to be everywhere and at top of iPhone app charts. Why? Bing paid the developers a sponsorship fee. The catch? Consumers had to also download Microsoft’s main Bing app. Microsoft search can’t afford to be Windows partisans. To the extent that Microsoft wants Bing to become a viable alternative to Google on mobile phones, it has to embrace other major mobile phones, even if it doesn’t help their own mobile operating system. That means Apple.

Microsoft’s Financial Gauge Analysis Shows Stock In Very Attractive Range (iStockAnalyst)

Based on last quarter’s results, Microsoft’s ‘Overall Gauge’ score rose sharply to the very attractive range as all Gauge benchmarks increased (cash management, growth, value, profitability). The latest upward move is the result of two value factors: 1) Revenue, cash flow, operating and net income all grew strongly during the June quarter; and 2) the share price falling 21% during this three-month period. Check out the analysis as well as our interactive model.

Microsoft Extending Shelf Life Of Xbox 360 (Bloomberg BusinessWeek)

Microsoft will continue to offer the Xbox 360 for the next five years, expanding the lifespan of the console to 10 years. The company is lengthening the shelf life with new features and services (Kinect) in attempts to wring more profit from the machine. This marks a change in strategy from the first Xbox generation, when Microsoft released a new model after just four years.

iPads Invading The Corporate Market And Killing Microsoft’s Laptops (Business Insider)

Microsoft’s reign over the corporate technology market might be coming to an end. Corporations are buying iPads and developing apps for them – about half of the Fortune 500 companies are testing the tablet, Apple COO Tim Cook have said. The iPad-adoption stories are mostly anecdotal reports so far, so they won’t show up in quarterly reports and financial statements. But they could represent the start of a major trend that has the potential to upend the enterprise technology industry and, ultimately, cripple Microsoft’s business.

