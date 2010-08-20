THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Microsoft–Yahoo! Partnership Launching Ahead Of Schedule

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Down As Mortgage Rates Sink

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water, shares of MSFT are down with the broader market as mortgage rates hit lowest point in decades and jobless claims unexpectedly rose. Upcoming catalysts include upgrade cycles of Office 2010 and Windows 7; any entrance into the tablet market; the launch of Windows 7 mobile; and any adoption of Azure, the company’s cloud computing play. The stock currently trades at 9x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow, inexpensive compared to historical trading multiples.

Yahoo! / Microsoft Collaboration Coming Sooner Than Anticipated, A Net Positive (Citigroup)

Walter Pritchard at Citigroup believes that Yahoo! organic search is likely to switch to Bing results within the next week with the transition to adCenter on track for October. Both events appear ahead of the stated “holiday” goal. An early launch is incrementally positive and suggests meaningful confidence in the offering. While current concerns are focused on tablets, we believe milestones such as this in online are important sign-posts toward long-term improvements in revenue per search (RPS) and ultimately a reduction in losses from online. He reiterates his Buy rating and price-target of $31.

Should Microsoft Buy Hewlett-Packard? (Seeking Alpha)

With HP hovering around $41 per share, it is a likely takeover candidate. Not to mention, HP is trading nearly at book value and has no CEO. Microsoft wants to get into both the tablet and smart phone markets, which HP is already setting up the groundwork with its 2011 launch of the HP Slate and its recent acquisition of Palm. Microsoft desperately needs to branch out and get into the business services arena which HP already has a foothold in. Makes sense. Bankers must be all over this one.

A Lesson In Return On Equity And Sandbagging Your Competition (The Motley Fool)

DuPont return on equity formula is a quick and dirty way of identifying whether a company has a competitive advantage by breaking down a company’s return on equity in three parts: 1. Net margin: net income/sales; 2. Asset turnover: sales/assets; 3. Leverage: assets/equity. Compared with Sony and McAfee (now irrelevant), Microsoft smells like a rose. Someone should do the same analysis and compare it to Apple, Google and Oracle and see just how advantageous Mr. Softie really is.

Microsoft Pushing Xbox Games To Windows 7 Mobile (The Motley Fool)

In attempts to catch up with Apple and Android, Microsoft recently announced that it’s linking its Xbox Live service with its Windows Phone 7 operating system by making a number of games available on its mobile phones by October. This game of catch-up can’t be fun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.