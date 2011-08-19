THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Here Comes The Microsoft App Store

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Photo: AP

MSFT Off In A Down Market

Markets are sinking today on fears about Europe and the overall economic situation, as well as on the disastrous report on manufacturing from the Philly Fed. Shares of MSFT are down about 1.5%, which is less than the tanking tech tape, the S&P 500 and the Dow — all trading 3%-4% in the negative. Upcoming catalysts include the company’s Analyst Day at its new developer conference (BUILD) on September 14; Windows Phone 7 / Mango rollout and adoption with hardware partner Nokia (see below); strides against current market leaders in cloud computing; any entrance in the tablet market; making money in the online business, including integration of Skype and improving the search / display business; and continued evolution of Kinect and next generation Xbox console. The stock currently trades at 7x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow.Windows 8 Confirmed To Get An App Store (ZDNet)

Microsoft may have inadvertently confirmed some details on Windows 8 when Windows chief Steven Sinofsky posted a list of teams working on the next-gen operating system. The post revealed that the next-gen platform will indeed have an app store as well as possible Kinect integrations. This isn’t a new concept. Windows Vista had an app store called the Windows Marketplace, but it never got traction. Also, Microsoft has 35 different feature teams, each with 25 to 40 developers, plus testers and program managers.

Microsoft Might Not Be Late To The Tablet Party After All (SplatF)

Dan Frommer writes (on his new technology site) that Microsoft tablets based on Windows 8 won’t be ready until next year but, unexpectedly, that might not be too late to matter. Yes, Microsoft is still inexcusably tardy. But iPad rivals are flops. Motorola’s (Google’s) Xoom, RIM’s BlackBerry PlayBook, and HP’s TouchPad continue to be unpopular devices with poor sales. That leaves the number two slot up for grabs.

Microsoft Office 365 Suffers First Major Outage (VentureBeat)

It’s a right of passage, I guess. Cloud-based software suite Microsoft Office 365 (as in days of the year) suffered its first major outage since its introduction in late June. “At approximately 11:30am PDT, Microsoft became aware of a networking issue affecting customers of some Microsoft services hosted out of one of our North American data centres,” said Steven Gerri, General Manager for Global Foundation Services. The outage lasted for about 5 hours. They should call it Microsoft Office 364.79.

Nokia Gets Development For Media Apps In Canada (Information Week)

Nokia inked a deal with a Canadian developer to produce more than 300 media applications for its upcoming Windows Phone offerings, as well as for its existing line smartphones. Under the deal, Toronto’s Polar Mobile will build apps that format content from a number of international publishers for display on Nokia’s various platforms.

Cisco Is Going After Skype And Small Business Owners With WebEx (eWeek)

Cisco is offering a lower-priced WebEx package designed to attract smaller businesses and individuals that might not be using online collaboration tools or may be opting instead to go with Skype. For businesses that prepay for a year, that number drops to $15/month down from the standard $49/month for meetings up to 25 people. Microsoft needs to put some enterprise muscle behind its new software.

