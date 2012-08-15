THE MICROSOFT INVESTOR: Why Apple's Lawyers Won't Attack Microsoft

The Microsoft Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



MSFT Up Slightly In Rising Market

Markets are up on the big beat from July retail sales blowing past expectations. Shares of MSFT are up marginally. Catalysts for the stock include the BUILD developer conference starting October 30; Windows 8, Windows Server 8, Office 15 and Windows Phone 8; expansion in the smartphone and tablet markets; strides in cloud computing; profitability in the online business; and continued evolution of Kinect and next generation Xbox. The stock currently trades at 6.9x Enterprise Value / TTM Free Cash Flow.Microsoft And Apple Have Design Gentleman’s Agreement (ZDNet)

Microsoft has a long-running patent cross licensing act with Apple. During the Samsung trial, Boris Teksler, Apple’s director of patent licensing and strategy, said that Apple’s long-running cross-licensing deal with Microsoft allowed the Windows maker access to all the patents in this case, including the design patents. With that said, there are specific rules in place with that deal to keep the two sides in check so that they don’t make what Teksler referred to as a “clone” product. “There’s a clear acknowledgment that there’s no cloning,” he said. Now that lack of cloning hasn’t paid off with huge market share for Windows Phone devices, but Microsoft has come up with a different approach.

Lenovo, Dell, And Samsung Windows RT Tablets And Laptops Confirmed (The Verge)

To-date, the only official products running Windows RT are the Microsoft Surface and the Asus Tablet 600. But Microsoft said that Lenovo, Dell and Samsung have all been confirmed as Windows RT hardware partners. If there’s one big name missing from that list, it’s HP, which has previously said that it’s initially avoiding ARM tablets to focus on a business-oriented Intel tablet (good luck with that). These four manufacturers aren’t just bringing tablets to market. Microsoft said that some of the products will be full laptops with keyboards and trackpads.

Microsoft Might Push Out The Next Windows OS Within The Next Year (ZDNet)

Taking a page out of Apple’s book. According to Mary Jo Foley, Microsoft could release the next version of its OS within the next year. That’s a turnaround time that would be pretty much unprecedented. Microsoft is moving away from the big-bang Windows release schedule to which it typically has adhered, and is now attempting to move toward something more like what Apple does, with point releases. Code named ‘Blue’ it will be interested to see if it eventually gets a version number, like Windows 8.1 or 8.5 or something. And if we’ll see if it actually materialises in the summer of 2013.

Google Poaches A Microsoft Partner With Frommer’s Buy (ZDNet)

Google’s purchase of the popular Frommer’s series of travel guides gives it a premium source of information to combine with its search products. It also poaches a partner that exclusively provides data for a featured app defaulted in Windows 8. Microsoft is prominently featuring Frommer’s content in The Travel app. It is visually impressive, with magazine-style collections of images and information about hundreds of destinations worldwide. But the content is exclusively derived from Frommer’s, and the links to attractions, hotels, and restaurants are all prominently identified as such. By taking over that information source, Google is giving itself the opportunity to control access to that information.

Microsoft And NYPD Launch Domain Awareness System (Fast Company)

The New York Police Department and Microsoft announced the launch of their new Domain Awareness System (DAS). Using DAS, police are able to monitor thousands of CCTV cameras around the five boroughs, scan licence plates, find out the kind of radiation cars are emitting, and extrapolate info on criminal and terrorism suspects from dozens of criminal databases and all in near-real time. Microsoft has quietly become one of the world’s largest providers of integrated intelligence solutions for police departments and security agencies. Part of the deal will result in the city taking a 30% cut on any profits Microsoft gets from selling the technology to other cities in America or around the world.

