The Microsoft Employee Who Was Busted For Tweeting Is Now At Google

Back in September, Microsoft employee Joe Marini sent out out a couple tweets about a Nokia Windows Phone.



The trouble was, the phone hadn’t been released yet.

This upset his bosses, and Marini ended up leaving Microsoft.

Earlier today, Marini tweeted that he’s now at Google. The move was noted earlier by WinRumors.

Marini will have to be careful, as Google has fired people for leaking company secrets. But the company isn’t always so uptight, especially when it comes to honest mistakes — for instance, Google didn’t fire engineer Steve Yegge for accidentally posting his thoughts about Google’s leadership on Google+.

Marini didn’t offer details of what happened at Microsoft, but tweeted “That’s a blog entry for another time.”

