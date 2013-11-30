Photos Of The Miami Heat's Thanksgiving Bash At LeBron's House

George Sitaras

LeBron James hosted Thanksgiving dinner for the Miami Heat this year at his home in Akron, Ohio.

The Heat played the Cavaliers on Wednesday night in Cleveland so LeBron took up hosting duties for Turkey Day.

Here are some pictures of the LeBron’s Thanksgiving bash:

Heat Thanksgiving team photo followed by the craziest sock competition?

I think D-Wade wins…

Chris Bosh stuffing his plate during dinner…

LeBron’s wife Savannah showing off her baking skills:

And then LeBron going to work on it:

“Thanks to my brother @kingjames for the meal. This is what happens when u eat good. Lol. #thatitis!!” – Udonis Haslem

Happy Heats-giving:

