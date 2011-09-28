The Miami Heat's 'Big 3' Are Hosting A Star-Studded Charity Basketball Game

Photo: AP

The Miami Heat’s “Big Three” have rejoined forces – albeit for opposing teams – to host “The South Florida All-Star Classic,” a charity game on Oct. 8, in Miami.Florida International University will play host to a star-studded event with all proceeds going toward a South Florida charity.



In addition to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, a litany of stars including Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and many, many others will compete in a matchup headlined by Brand Jordan vs. Nike players.

They’ve even gotten comedian Kevin Hart and rap star Rick Ross to coach the opposing squads.

This may be the most star-powered barnstorming game yet and should immediately sell out the 5,000-seat U.S. Century Bank Arena.

