The Miami Heat Set Historic Road And Team Records With Their Win Last Night

Miami Heat



This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report. Tuesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers was a prime example of how dangerous this Miami Heat team is.

In fact, in the last three games, the Heat have been very dominant as a team—they did something no team has done in the past 33 years.

A bit of history: The Miami Heat is also the first team since the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks to win back-to-back-to-back road games by double digits. At 23-7 overall, the Heat have also tied the franchise record for best start.

