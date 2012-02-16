The Miami Heat Set Historic Road And Team Records With Their Win Last Night

This post originally appeared at Bleacher ReportTuesday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers was a prime example of how dangerous this Miami Heat team is.

In fact, in the last three games, the Heat have been very dominant as a team—they did something no team has done in the past 33 years.

A bit of history: The Miami Heat is also the first team since the 1970-71 Milwaukee Bucks to win back-to-back-to-back road games by double digits. At 23-7 overall, the Heat have also tied the franchise record for best start.

