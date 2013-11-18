No One Showed Up To Watch The Dolphins-Chargers Game

The Miami Dolphins have had a rough couple of weeks with the alleged Richie Incognito bullying scandal.

And now, their fans won’t even show up to watch them play at home. The Dolphins average 62,000 people, 25th in the NFL this year, at games.

It doesn’t look like even 60k people showed up for the Dolphins-Chargers game today. All of that orange is empty seats (via @derekburgan):

