The Miami Dolphins' Jet Hit A Parked Plane During Takeoff

GRAPEVINE, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines plane chartered by the Miami Dolphins clipped a parked plane as it prepared to take off from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says no one was hurt but both American Airlines jets were damaged in the incident early Thursday.



American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Huguely (HEWG’-lee) says the winglet of a Boeing 767 clipped the tail of an empty MD-80. The incident happened in a non-operational area where the airline provides charter service.

Both jets were taken out of service and the incident is under investigation.

She says a replacement American Airlines jet delivered the Dolphins to Miami around 7:30 a.m. EDT Thursday.

The Dolphins lost to the Dallas Cowboys 30-13 in their preseason finale Wednesday night.

