The Mets Smack Two Grand Slams Against The Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Jason Bay and Carlos Beltran hit grand slams in consecutive innings — after the Mets had gone nearly two years without one — and New York routed the Detroit Tigers 14-3 on Tuesday night.



The Mets (40-39) have a winning record for the first time since they were 3-2 in early April.

New York was without a grand slam since Aug. 1, 2009, before Bay and Beltran cleared the bases in the fourth and fifth innings.

Jose Reyes went 4 for 4 with a double and a triple before being lifted for a pinch-runner after a seventh-inning walk.

Detroit starter Rick Porcello (6-6) allowed seven runs and 11 hits in 3 2-3 innings.

The Mets’ R.A. Dickey (4-7) gave up three runs and 10 hits in seven innings. He walked three and struck out six.

