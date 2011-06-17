The Mets Lose To The Braves On A Balk

Photo: AP

ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Carrasco’s balk in the 10th inning gave the Atlanta Braves 9-8 win over the New York Mets on Thursday night.Diory Hernandez doubled with two outs in the 10th and took third after first baseman Lucas Duda mishandled Jordan Schafer’s grounder.



With Jason Heyward at the plate, Carrasco (0-2) clearly stopped and then restarted his motion as he prepared to deliver a pitch. Plate umpire James Hoye called the balk as Heyward celebrated at the plate.

Chipper Jones had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Brooks Conrad hit a two-run shot in the ninth off Francisco Rodriguez, who hadn’t blown a save since opening day.

New York had a chance to go above .500 for the first time since April 6. Instead, the Braves got their 13th final at-bat victory of the season.

