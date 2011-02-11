The Metrodome Needs $18 Million For A New Roof

Engineers inspecting the collapsed Metrodome roof are expected to report that repairs will not be enough to make things right again and that the entire roof will need to be replaced before the stadium can be used again.



The new roof is expected to cost $18 million, but the Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission has an insurance policy that should cover it.

However, even if the roof is replaced it’s doubtful it would be ready in time for preseason NFL games in August. That didn’t stop the team from sending out season ticket renewals that will charge for those games.

(And of course all of this could be rendered moot by a lockout.)

The Vikings have also said that they hope to use the proceeds from a football-themed lottery game (but don’t gamble on sports, kids. That would be wrong!) to pay for a new stadium.

Their partnership with the state lottery last season generated $12 million in sales (not profit), which means they only have another $888 million to go before they have enough to build a new domed football stadium in Minneapolis.

