The Metrodome Cancels All Events Through March As Roof Repairs Begin

Photo: AP

After collapsing under 20 inches of snow earlier this month, The Metrodome roof will need three months of repairs that figure to shut the venue down until at least March, FOX Sports reports.Though the Vikings have played their last home game of 2010, the Metrodome hosts more than 100 events in the three month span, primarily high school and college baseball games.



It will be interesting to see how much these repairs cost. The three month timetable suggests an in-depth repair process that requires a significant investment. Vikings owner Zygi Wilf would prefer that time and money be put towards a brand new facility.

