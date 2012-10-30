This is the Meteorologist’s Complete Weather Station from Hammacher Schlemmer.



Why We Love It: When apps or websites fail you, the weather-obsessed can turn to the live stream of data from this home weather centre. The station includes three separate wireless sensors that can relay data up to 300 feet to record exact outside conditions. These sensors include an anemometer for wind speed and direction, a hygrometer-thermometer unit for humidity and temperature, and a rain gauge for precipitation levels.

The LCD base station displays all of the weather info from the sensors on a touchscreen. It also includes forecasts, wind chill, dew point, heat index ratings, UV index, and current moon phase, plus weather alerts from the National Weather Service and the precise time from the U.S. Atomic Clock.

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Photo: Hammacher Schlemmer

Where To Buy: Available through Hammacher Schlemmer.

Cost: $399.95, not including shipping.

