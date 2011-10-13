The Meteoric Rise And Texas-Sized Collapse Of Rick Perry's Presidential Campaign

Photo: Gage Skidmore

When Rick Perry announced his campaign for the presidency in mid-August, many pundits dusted their hands and assumed that the race was probably all over. Perry, with his Southern charisma and conservative cred, filled the role of “anyone but Romney” that many on the party’s right wing had desperately hoped for.Since then, Perry’s campaign has floundered. He’s committed numerous unforced errors on the stump and in debates, and he’s been unable to fend off nearly any criticism from rival candidates.



After two months in the spotlight, he’s rapidly receded to the background of the campaign and become just another second-tier candidate.

