The Weirdest Car Auction Ever

Bud Light presents 'Real Men Of Genius.' Today we salute you, Mr. Custom Beer-Can Car Builder. Those namby-pambys who outlawed open containers can't keep you off the streets if the car's one big can. You'll never thirst as you cruise to Sturgis with your built-in grill and room for your buddies. (Who needs to be married anyway?)

Sure you get 10 miles to the gallon, there's no top if it starts to rain, and your beer gets flavored by the bugs in your teeth, but you're having a party 24/7. And the number on the side commemorates how much of this flavorless swill you had to drink to come up with the idea. So here's to you, Mr. Custom Beer-Can Car Builder. May you someday park next to the Wienermobile.