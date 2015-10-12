The messaging service out to dethrone Bloomberg just raised $100 million

jcapaldi/ Youtube An orchestra seen here tuning up.

Symphony, the messaging product for financial services firms, has raised $US100 million from investors including Google and UBS.

“We believe Symphony’s workflow platform is highly differentiated and disruptive to the industry; we are delighted to invest in Symphony’s growth momentum,” said Chris Murphy, co-global head of FX, rates and credit at UBS.

Other investors in the round include Lakestar, Natixis, Societe Generale and venture firm Merus Capital.

Symphony had previously raised $US66 million after a group of Wall Street acquired and rebranded messaging service Perzo and hired CEO David Gurle to run the company.

Symphony provides banks with an alternative messaging platform to Bloomberg and mixes in a variety of financial services reports from partners including Dow Jones and other analytics providers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.