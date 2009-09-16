Fake Recruiters Conned People Looking For A Job At Merrill

If people are desperate enough for jobs in finance, you can probably pull a fast one on them.



That’s what the folks who ran www.merrilllynchcareers.com did.

Courthouse News: Three people posing as Merrill Lynch recruiters conned job seekers into revealing their bank account numbers by claiming they needed the information to make direct deposits into their accounts, Merrill Lynch claims in Federal Court.

Merrill Lynch says the three people “hatched a nefarious plot” and created the domain email address “merrilllynchcareers.com” and an account on the job search site CareerBuilder.com to lure job applicants with correspondence that appeared to “come from and be authorised by Merrill Lynch.”

According to Courthouse News, Merrill found out about the scam two days after it began, after receiving complaints from confused job-seekers.

Here’s the full filing.

