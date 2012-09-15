Seven Men Went Through Hell To Be The First Americans In Space

Photo: NASA

In 1959, just six months after NASA was established, seven men were selected as the first American astronauts: Alan Shepard, John Glenn, Wally Schirra, Gus Grissom, Deke Slayton, Scott Carpenter and Gordon Cooper.The “Mercury 7” weren’t just average American men. They were all military test pilots, college-educated as engineers and in superb physical condition.



Each man emerged from one of the world’s most competitive selection processes. The five-phase, three-month process included a daunting combination of interviews, written exams, mental evaluations and stress tests.

What followed were two years of intensive training before risking everything to become the first Americans to rocket into space.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.