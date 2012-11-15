And The Winner Of Business Insider's 'The Mentalizer' Caption Contest Is ...

Photo: Old Spice/YouTube

On Tuesday, we put out a call to Business Insider readers to submit their wittiest captions for the image at right.The winner was promised two tickets (a $200 value) to see “How To Be A Mentalist” presented by Ehud Segev, “The Mentalizer”— a live Broadway show incorporating magic and mind tricks in the final stop on Segev’s popular world tour.



After looking through all of your clever submissions, Team Business Insider voted on the below.

And the winner is …

“Old Spice … So good it’s guaranteed to blow your brains out.” Congratulations to reader Marc Selter of Long Island who will be seeing “The Mentalizer” this Thursday night in Times Square. A special shout out to these runners up:

“Testing Proctor & Gamble’s newest shampoo: Brain and Shoulders”

“I’m in a bathroom with no toilet! AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!”

To buy additional tickets to “The Mentalizer,” CLICK HERE. To check out our original call for captions, CLICK HERE.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.