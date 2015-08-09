12 spouses who are lucky to be married to the most powerful women in Silicon Valley

The old saying goes: “behind every man stands a great woman.” But thankfully we are in a more modern age now, one where women in Silicon Valley have risen to the highest peaks of the industry — in short, they are crushing it.
This has inevitably led to the rise of a new class of man, those who support their wives as they take the tech world by storm. While they may not be as famous as their wives are within the tech industry, these men work in a variety of other sectors that range from healthcare and law to rolling up their sleeves and helping out at home.
As Sheryl Sandberg once lovingly said of her late husband Dave, “The most important career choice you’ll make is who you marry. I have an awesome husband, and we’re 50/50.”
Here are the spouses lucky enough to be married to Silicon Valley’s most powerful women.
Ruth Porat married now-lawyer Anthony Paduano in 1983, to a New York Times announcement that seemed to know in advance that Porat would be a big deal: 'Ruth Porat Wed To Law Student.' Paduano is a partner in the law firm Paduano & Weintraub, LLP, a practice 'devoted exclusively to litigation,' but of all types.
Safra Catz is married to Gal Tirosh, an Israeli who was a stay-at-home dad for their two children. Catz described Tirosh to Fortune as a writer who was secure in his role, and helped her early career. 'If the ops meeting runs late, I don't have to pick (my children) up at daycare,' she reportedly said. Tirosh has also been a soccer coach in Palo Alto, California, according to Bloomberg.
Angela Ahrendts made around $US82.6 million last year, making the Apple retail chief the highest-paid female executive in America. Ahrendts is married to her childhood sweetheart, Gregg Couch. Couch became a stay-at-home dad to the couple's three children when they moved to London for Ahrendts' job as the CEO of Burberry.
Casey Dunn is married to Mitchell Baker, Executive Chairwoman of Mozilla Foundation and CEO of Mozilla Corporation
Mitchell Baker calls her husband, Casey Dunn, 'one of Mozilla's great anonymous contributors.' Dunn was previously a software developer at Stanford University and is currently part of CZWX LLC, a Silicon Valley software development consulting firm. He has also served as a part-time book slinger.
Lynda Weinman is married to Bruce Heavin, who co-founded the online education site Lynda.com with her. Lynda.com was acquired by LinkedIn for $US1.5 billion earlier this year. Heavin is an illustrator and designer, and oversaw the overall style of the site. He says he has 'created illustrations for many album covers, national magazines, and major media companies.'
Lynn Jurich, who runs the consumer solar power company Sunrun, dated Brad Murray in secret for more than a year before they finally got hitched. Murray is the president and cofounder of TATCHA, a beauty products company. The company says it honours Japanese heritage with an 'elegant skincare collection formulated and made in Japan.' Before that, Murray worked in private equity and graduated from Harvard Business School.
Mohandas Warrior is married to Padmasree Warrior, former CTO of Cisco Systems and former CTO of Motorola
Padmasree Warrior and her husband, Mohandas (Mohan) Warrior met at Delhi's prestigious Indian Institute of Technology. Mohan is the CEO of laser manufacturing company Alfalight, but previously worked at Motorola as well.
Varsha Rao met her husband, Australian-born Cameron Poetzscher, in business school at Harvard. When they married in 1997, they were working for McKinsey and Golman Sachs respectively. Since then they have both gone on to high positions at two of Silicon Valley's hottest tech companies. Poetzscher is the Head of Corporate Development at Uber. They have two kids together.
Ginni Rometty has been married to her husband Mark Rometty for over 30 years. Mark is a principal investor in the Bam Oil Company, and is listed as 'treasurer and secretary,' The New York Times reports. The pair met when they were both starting out in business and were training in the General Motors Institute.
Ginni tells an inspiring story about Mark, which shows just how much he's supported her career. Early in her career, Ginni was offered a job promotion but was unsure whether she was ready, and debated whether she should take it.
This is how Ginni describes Mark's response: 'He said, do you think a man would have answered the question that way? He said, I know you. In six months you'll be ready for something else. And you know what? He was right. And I went in the next day and I took that job.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.