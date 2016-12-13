The Melbourne-LA route will get the first Qantas Dreamliner flight next year

The 787 Dreamliner

With just a year to go before the first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes start commercial service with Qantas, the airline has announced it will replace 747s on the Melbourne to Los Angeles route.

The inaugural international Qantas Dreamliner takes off on 15 December 2017, complementing the daily Airbus A380 service with six flights a week, increasing the Qantas flights on the route from nine to 13 return trips weekly and capacity by around 1,400 seats.

The Dreamliner carries 236 passengers in business, premium economy and economy. The first plane is due to arrive in October next year.

But anyone eager to try out the new plane will need to give up part of their festive celebrations – the airline said today that fares will go on sale from Christmas Day 2016.

The announcement of the first route for the Dreamliner comes after Qantas revealed it plans to launch a 14,498 kilometre non-stop flight from Perth, Australia, to London in 2018, using the Dreamliner in March 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.