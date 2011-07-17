The Latest Look At The "Real" Mega-Bears

Last week was a weird one for the market… several days were green at one point, but ended lower, and for the week, stocks closed down.



Anyway, here’s the latest look at Doug Short’s “Real” Mega-Bears chart, which looks at the current bear market (set back to March 2000) against history’s other two great bear markets.

The current market hasn’t looked like the Nikkei collapse or 1929, but it’s obviously threatening to get wobbly again.

