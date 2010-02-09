The Media Money Crew Are Apparently CNBC's Resident Marijuana Experts

Thanks to @SellPuts who told us about this CNBC clip in which Dennis Kneale and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera don’t just speak briefly about a new way to smoke pot, but also:



Pantomime smoking a joint

Discuss current market prices of high grade marijuana

Compare a corn cob pipe to the Volcano Vaporizer

Call the Volcano the “Mercedes Benz of bongs”

Point out to the audience that this is indeed “smokeless, folks”

And by the way, it has a “great name”

Watch the clip below and enjoy.



