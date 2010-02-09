The Media Money Crew Are Apparently CNBC's Resident Marijuana Experts

Thanks to @SellPuts who told us about this CNBC clip in which Dennis Kneale and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera don’t just speak briefly about a new way to smoke pot, but also:
- Pantomime smoking a joint
- Discuss current market prices of high grade marijuana
- Compare a corn cob pipe to the Volcano Vaporizer
- Call the Volcano the “Mercedes Benz of bongs”
- Point out to the audience that this is indeed “smokeless, folks”
- And by the way, it has a “great name”
Watch the clip below and enjoy.
