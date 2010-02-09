US

The Media Money Crew Are Apparently CNBC's Resident Marijuana Experts

Vince Veneziani, William Wei

Thanks to @SellPuts who told us about this CNBC clip in which Dennis Kneale and Michelle Caruso-Cabrera don’t just speak briefly about a new way to smoke pot, but also:

  • Pantomime smoking a joint
  • Discuss current market prices of high grade marijuana
  • Compare a corn cob pipe to the Volcano Vaporizer
  • Call the Volcano the “Mercedes Benz of bongs”
  • Point out to the audience that this is indeed “smokeless, folks”
  • And by the way, it has a “great name”

Watch the clip below and enjoy.

