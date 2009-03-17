Meet Google's New Rainmaker*

So far, the only candidate to emerge as a potentional replacement for Google’s departing head of US sales, Tim Armstrong, is Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Google’s president for Asia-Pacific & Latin America operations.



We’re not exceedingly familiar with Sukhinder’s work, so this morning we asked readers to fill us in.

(Please continue to: in the comments or at [email protected] or 646-747-1539)

After some feedback and research, here’s what we’ve learned about her so far.

She’s a quick learner. From a February 2001 BusinessWeek profile titled, “The Rise of a Dealmaker”:

Singh, whose title is vice-president for business development, shrugs off the accolades, saying she has merely “been lucky.” If so, she’s on an extraordinarily long streak. Within her first three months as a junior analyst at Merrill Lynch in New York in 1993 — her first job out of business school at the University of Western Ontario — the Tanzania-born Singh had taken stewardship of a Long Island thrift’s IPO, one that raised $300 million, says her former boss, Henry Michaels. “Almost from day one, Sukhinder was operating as the functional equivalent of a senior associate,” says Michaels, now a managing director at Lehman Brothers.

She’s a risk-taker. Asked “what has been your most radical career shift, and how risky was it?” in Fortune’s 50 Most Powerful Women 2008, Sukhinder answered:

I had been working for about five years and was doing well in investment banking, and then in finance and strategy at BSkyB in London. I was promoted by the CEO to work one-on-one with the COO on a variety of projects. It was an incredible opportunity, yet I became restless after a few months, and felt like I wanted to do something more entrepreneurial. I had no idea what it was or where to do it.I ended up quitting my job in the U.K. relatively suddenly, taking six months off to ski and to travel, and then flew to L.A. I bought a car with almost all my cash, drove to San Francisco, and stayed with the parents of a friend until I found my first job in tech.In hindsight, the move was risky in that I gave up all the momentum, relationships and financial security I had built in a certain sector to start from scratch again across the world. However, I also consider it a time of incredible freedom, which helped build my confidence and appetite for future risk-taking.

She’s always closing. From the 2001 BusinessWeek article about Sukhinder’s financial services startup Yodlee:

Bud Colligan of venture-capital firm Accel Partners, which has $10 million invested in the company, explains the spare environment this way: “Calculate the number of business days that Yodlee.com has been up and running” — roughly 400 — “then factor in the number of clients it has signed on in that time” — 110 at last glance. It breaks down to a deal about every three days, work that is “all Sukhinder,” Colligan says. “She is an incredibly prolific dealmaker. She’s always going. Always.”

She sounds like Eric Schmidt. Listen to how Sukhinder handles this interview with Utvinews. Her ease with figures, conversational tone and ability to not answer the question remind us of her boss.



*Update: Now others are telling us Sukhinder isn’t a likely candidate to replace Tim. She lives in the wrong city and doesn’t have enough experience.

