McLaren's P1 And Ferrari's LaFerrari: BATTLE OF THE SUPERCARS!

The McLaren P1 and the Ferrari LaFerrari are two of the superbaddest supercars in the supercar world.
Business Insider checked out the McLaren last year in New York. We’re still waiting to get an up-close with the LeFerrari, successor to the Enzo and Ferrari’s new flagship supercar.
Both are gorgeous. Both are hybrids. Both cost more than $US1 million.
We crunched the numbers — considering power, speed, looks, and more — to find out if one is better.
[And earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]
NAME: The P1 name links the car to McLaren's legendary F1, the former fastest production car in the world.
HORSEPOWER: The P1 pairs a V-8 engine that delivers 727 hp with an electric motor, yielding a total of 903 hp.
HORSEPOWER: The LaFerrari is also a hybrid, combining a 6.3-liter V-12 engine with two electric motors. Total horsepower: 950.
ACCELERATION: The Ferrari's 0 to 60 mph time is also under 3 seconds, but it reaches the 186 mph mark in just 15 seconds.
EXTERIOR: The P1 has some beautiful styling cues, especially the fighter jet bubble windshield and nostril-like air intakes in the hood, which are reminiscent of the swooping McLaren logo.
EXTERIOR: The LaFerrari is also a gorgeous car, with rear view mirrors that look like the stalks on the Pagani Huayra.
McLaren P1: 3
LaFerrari: 3
WITH THE DOORS UP: In a classic pose for any car with scissor or gullwing doors, the P1 cuts an impressive figure.
INTERIOR: For extraordinarily complex cars, both have impressively simple interiors. The P1 continues the fighter jet theme with a glass canopy overhead. To save weight, there's no sound deadening, but customers will want to hear all 903 horses.
INTERIOR: The LaFerrari's interior is similarly minimalistic. We like the unorthodox, three-button (Launch, R, Auto) gear shifter, big shifter paddles, and simple controls. But we dock points for the almost square steering wheel.
AVAILABILITY: The fewer the cars in a limited run, the more valuable each one is. McLaren takes the final category.
McLaren P1: 5
LaFerrari: 5
The LaFerrari is a beautiful car that everyone wants.
But despite being less powerful and a tad slower, McLaren's P1 is the more jaw-dropping of the two -- and harder to get.
The McLaren P1 takes this one...and it's a tie at the finish line!
