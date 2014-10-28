McLaren's P1 And Ferrari's LaFerrari: BATTLE OF THE SUPERCARS!

The McLaren P1 and the Ferrari LaFerrari are two of the superbaddest supercars in the supercar world.

Business Insider checked out the McLaren last year in New York. We’re still waiting to get an up-close with the LeFerrari, successor to the Enzo and Ferrari’s new flagship supercar.

Both are gorgeous. Both are hybrids. Both cost more than $US1 million.

We crunched the numbers — considering power, speed, looks, and more — to find out if one is better.

[And earlier version of this post was written by Alex Davies.]

