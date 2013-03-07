BATTLE OF THE SUPERCARS: McLaren's P1 Vs. Ferrari's LaFerrari

Photo: McLaren & Ferrari

At the Geneva Auto Show this week, a veritable glut of supercars made their debuts, with spectacular offerings from Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin.Two of those cars stood out: McLaren’s P1, which we got a preview of in New York in December, and the oddly-named LaFerrari, the successor to the Enzo and Ferrari’s new flagship supercar.



Both are gorgeous. Both are hybrids. Both cost more than $1 million.

But one has to be better, and we crunched the numbers — considering power, speed, looks, and more — to find out which is number one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.