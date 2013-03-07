BATTLE OF THE SUPERCARS: McLaren's P1 Vs. Ferrari's LaFerrari

Photo: McLaren & Ferrari
At the Geneva Auto Show this week, a veritable glut of supercars made their debuts, with spectacular offerings from Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin.Two of those cars stood out: McLaren’s P1, which we got a preview of in New York in December, and the oddly-named LaFerrari, the successor to the Enzo and Ferrari’s new flagship supercar.
Both are gorgeous. Both are hybrids. Both cost more than $1 million.
But one has to be better, and we crunched the numbers — considering power, speed, looks, and more — to find out which is number one.
NAME: The P1 name links the car to McLaren's legendary F1, the former fastest production car in the world.
HORSEPOWER: The P1 pairs a V-8 engine that delivers 727 hp with an electric motor, yielding a total of 903 hp.
HORSEPOWER: The LaFerrari is also a hybrid, combining a 6.3-liter V-12 engine with two electric motors. Total horsepower: 950.
ACCELERATION: The Ferrari's 0 to 60 mph time is also under 3 seconds, but it reaches the 186 mph mark in just 15 seconds.
EXTERIOR: The P1 has some beautiful styling cues, especially the fighter jet bubble windshield and nostril-like air intakes in the hood, which are reminiscent of the swooping McLaren logo.
EXTERIOR: The LaFerrari is also a gorgeous car, with rear view mirrors that look like the stalks on the Pagani Huayra.
McLaren P1: 2
LaFerrari: 3
WITH THE DOORS UP: In a classic pose for any car with scissor or gullwing doors, the P1 cuts an impressive figure.
INTERIOR: For extraordinarily complex cars, both have impressively simple interiors. The P1 continues the fighter jet theme with a glass canopy overhead. To save weight, there's no sound deadening, but customers will want to hear all 903 horses.
INTERIOR: The LaFerrari's interior is similarly minimalistic. We like the unorthodox, three-button (Launch, R, Auto) gear shifter, big shifter paddles, and simple controls. But we dock points for the almost square steering wheel.
THE POLLUTING FACTOR: Supercars are rarely concerned with providing decent fuel economy, but we'll still consider just how bad these rides are for the planet. The P1 emits 200 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
THE POLLUTING FACTOR: Ferrari is far behind on this one, pumping out 330 grams of CO2 per kilometer.
McLaren P1: 4
LaFerrari: 4
PRICE: Ferrari has not revealed the cost of its newest supercar yet, but estimates put it at around $1.3 million.
McLaren P1: 4
LaFerrari: 4
AVAILABILITY: The fewer the cars in a limited run, the more valuable each one is. McLaren takes the final category.
McLaren P1: 5
LaFerrari: 4
Ferrari blew the crowds at Geneva away with the LaFerrari. It's a beautiful car that everyone wants, and we haven't even seen it on the road yet.
But despite being less powerful and a tad slower, McLaren's P1 is the more jaw-dropping of the two, not to mention the healthier for the planet and the harder to get.
The McLaren P1 takes the prize.
