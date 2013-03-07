BATTLE OF THE SUPERCARS: McLaren's P1 Vs. Ferrari's LaFerrari

Alex Davies
mclaren p1 and ferrari laferrari

Photo: McLaren & Ferrari

At the Geneva Auto Show this week, a veritable glut of supercars made their debuts, with spectacular offerings from Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin.Two of those cars stood out: McLaren’s P1, which we got a preview of in New York in December, and the oddly-named LaFerrari, the successor to the Enzo and Ferrari’s new flagship supercar.

Both are gorgeous. Both are hybrids. Both cost more than $1 million.

But one has to be better, and we crunched the numbers — considering power, speed, looks, and more — to find out which is number one.

NAME: The P1 name links the car to McLaren's legendary F1, the former fastest production car in the world.

NAME: McLaren takes this one, easily.

McLaren P1: 1

LaFerrari: 0

HORSEPOWER: The P1 pairs a V-8 engine that delivers 727 hp with an electric motor, yielding a total of 903 hp.

HORSEPOWER: The LaFerrari is also a hybrid, combining a 6.3-liter V-12 engine with two electric motors. Total horsepower: 950.

HORSEPOWER: Ferrari ties it up.

McLaren P1: 1

LaFerrari: 1

TOP SPEED: The McLaren has an electronically limited top speed of 217.5 mph.

TOP SPEED: Ferrari hasn't given out an official number yet, but estimates put it around 230 mph.

TOP SPEED: Another win for Ferrari.

McLaren P1: 1

LaFerrari: 2

ACCELERATION: The P1 goes from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds, and can hit 186 mph in 17.

ACCELERATION: The Ferrari's 0 to 60 mph time is also under 3 seconds, but it reaches the 186 mph mark in just 15 seconds.

ACCELERATION: Ferrari starts to run away with it.

McLaren P1: 1

LaFerrari: 3

EXTERIOR: The P1 has some beautiful styling cues, especially the fighter jet bubble windshield and nostril-like air intakes in the hood, which are reminiscent of the swooping McLaren logo.

EXTERIOR: The LaFerrari is also a gorgeous car, with rear view mirrors that look like the stalks on the Pagani Huayra.

EXTERIOR: This is a close (and subjective) call, but we give it to the P1.

McLaren P1: 2

LaFerrari: 3

WITH THE DOORS UP: In a classic pose for any car with scissor or gullwing doors, the P1 cuts an impressive figure.

WITH THE DOORS UP: But this view of the Ferrari gives us shivers.

WITH THE DOORS UP: An easy point for the LaFerrari.

McLaren P1: 2

LaFerrari: 4

INTERIOR: For extraordinarily complex cars, both have impressively simple interiors. The P1 continues the fighter jet theme with a glass canopy overhead. To save weight, there's no sound deadening, but customers will want to hear all 903 horses.

INTERIOR: The LaFerrari's interior is similarly minimalistic. We like the unorthodox, three-button (Launch, R, Auto) gear shifter, big shifter paddles, and simple controls. But we dock points for the almost square steering wheel.

INTERIOR: We give this one to the P1.

McLaren P1: 3

LaFerrari: 4

THE POLLUTING FACTOR: Supercars are rarely concerned with providing decent fuel economy, but we'll still consider just how bad these rides are for the planet. The P1 emits 200 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

THE POLLUTING FACTOR: Ferrari is far behind on this one, pumping out 330 grams of CO2 per kilometer.

THE POLLUTING FACTOR: The upside of having less power is another point for McLaren.

McLaren P1: 4

LaFerrari: 4

PRICE: McLaren has put the P1 price tag at $1.3 million.

PRICE: Ferrari has not revealed the cost of its newest supercar yet, but estimates put it at around $1.3 million.

PRICE: This one's a draw, and we have a tie going into the final category.

McLaren P1: 4

LaFerrari: 4

AVAILABILITY: McLaren will make just 375 P1's.

AVAILABILITY: Ferrari's run is also very limited: Only 499 LaFerrari's will roll off the line.

AVAILABILITY: The fewer the cars in a limited run, the more valuable each one is. McLaren takes the final category.

McLaren P1: 5

LaFerrari: 4

And the winner is...

Ferrari blew the crowds at Geneva away with the LaFerrari. It's a beautiful car that everyone wants, and we haven't even seen it on the road yet.

But despite being less powerful and a tad slower, McLaren's P1 is the more jaw-dropping of the two, not to mention the healthier for the planet and the harder to get.

The McLaren P1 takes the prize.

