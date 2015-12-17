The MCG is facing a massive security clampdown for summer

Melbourne Cricket Ground. Photo: Scott Barbour/ Getty.

Fans attending cricket matches at the MCG this summer will have to abide by stricter entry rules in a clampdown on security following the terrorist incident in Paris in November, and particularly at Stade de France.

A two-metre high wire fence will be erected around the entire site, 25 metres back from the stadium, and vehicles parked in Yarra Park will have to be least 25 metres back from it.

Starting with this Sunday’s Big Bash League match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder, fans will have to undergo increased bag checks and hand-held metal detection before entering the stadium.

Pre-match closures of Brunton Avenue could also be extended from 60 minutes to two-and-a-half hours before the start of every event.

The MCG says fans will need to allow extra time to get into the stadium.

Melbourne Cricket Club CEO Stephen Gough said while there is no localised threat, the MCG has “taken the opportunity to add an extra layer of security and comfort for our patrons”.

“We continue to receive the very best advice from police and intelligence authorities with respect to security matters,” he said.

Gough also said the procedures would be reviewed for the 2016 AFL season.

“We will monitor the introduction at Sunday night’s BBL and make adjustments for the Boxing Day Test as necessary. We are also in discussions with the AFL about stadium security at their matches next season.”

