Here's The First Trailer For Dystopian Thriller 'The Maze Runner'

With the success of “The Hunger Games,” studios are constantly in search of the next big young adult novel to adapt for the big screen.

The next book series Hollywood will bet on is James Dashner’s sci-fi dystopian “The Maze Runner.” 20th Century Fox released the first trailer for the film today.

The film stars Dylan O’Brien (“The Internship,” “Teen Wolf”), Will Poulter (“We’re the Millers”), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (“Game of Thrones,” “Phineas and Ferb”).

Here’s the plot via 20th Century Fox:

“When Thomas ( Dylan O’Brien) wakes up trapped in a massive maze with a group of other boys, he has no memory of the outside world other than strange dreams about a mysterious organisation known as W.C.K.D. Only by piecing together fragments of his past with clues he discovers in the maze can Thomas hope to uncover his true purpose and a way to escape.”

“The Maze Runner” hits theatres September 19.

