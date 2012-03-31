Paris Will Send Dozens Of Mimes Into The Streets To Silence Drunk People

Photo: Flickr

The next time you’re in a lively-spirited debate at 2 a.m. on the streets of Paris, be prepared for a tap on the shoulder and a performance from a mime suggesting you quiet down.The mayor of Paris is trying to combat noise pollution in the late evening and early morning hours by sending a horde of mimes to the streets, according to Art Info.



These night-mimes, or “nocturnal artistic intervention squads,” are being dispersed in 15 neighborhoods around Paris beginning this weekend. The 37 mimes will work in groups of three (two mimes and one mediator to help calm night-owls), and once the weather gets warmer the number of performers will increase to 60.

Miming silence is already a strategy that’s proven affective in Vienna, Tarragona, and Barcelona.

DON’T MISS:What Exactly Do You Get When You Spend $10,000 On A Hotel Room In Paris >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.