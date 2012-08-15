The Mayor Of London Accuses David Cameron Of 'Pussyfooting Around'

Photo: AP

Fresh off the success of the Olympics, London Mayor Boris Johnson has returned to his normal routine — undermining British Prime Minister David Cameron.Talking to the Evening Standard about plans for a new airport to serve London, he openly criticised Cameron’s policy:



“The Government needs to stop pussyfooting around. I don’t think you can rely on Heathrow. Even if the Government was so mad and wrong to try to do the third runway or mixed-mode (mixing take-offs and landings on the same runways), those solutions would rapidly run out of usefulness and time.”

Johnson has been a driving force behind an ambitious plan for the Thames Estuary Airport — nicknamed ‘Boris Island’ in the UK — which would be the largest airport in the world if constructed.

There is also a growing suspicion in the UK that Johnson, a member of Cameron’s Conservative Party, may be thinking about a challenging his party leader for the position of Prime Minister (and some polls suggest that could be a very good thing for the party). It might be time to look at that Boris Dancing gif again.



