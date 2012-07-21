The Mayor Of Boston Has Vowed To Block Chick-Fil-A From Entering The City

Photo: J. Reed/WikimediaCommons

The backlash following anti-gay marriage comments from Chick-fil-A president and COO Dan Cathy continues. Cathy had said that gay marriage is “inviting God’s judgment on our nation.”



Now, Boston Mayor Thomas Menino has vowed to stop Chick-fil-A from coming to the city, reports Greg Turner at the Boston Herald.

Chick-fil-A may have been opening a store in Boston at a location close to the city’s Freedom Trail — a popular tourist destination.

Here’s what Mayor Menino had to say to the Herald:

“Chick-fil-A doesn’t belong in Boston. You can’t have a business in the city of Boston that discriminates against a population. We’re an open city, we’re a city that’s at the forefront of inclusion.

“That’s the Freedom Trail. That’s where it all started right here. And we’re not going to have a company, Chick-fil-A or whatever the hell the name is, on our Freedom Trail.

“If they need licenses in the city, it will be very difficult — unless they open up their policies.”

Mayor Menino stopped Walmart from entering last year, so he has already shown that he’s willing to follow through.

