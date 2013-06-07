HERE COMES THE MOST IMPORTANT JOBS REPORT IN A LONG TIME

This is it folks!
At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the most important jobs report in a long time.
Analysts expect that for the month of May, we’ll have seen total job creation of 165K, and that the unemployment rate will stay at 7.5%.
The number is very important for three reasons:
- The state of the economy is dicey.
- The market is in its first real fall in a while.
- Everyone’s talking about when the Fed will exit QE, and the jobs picture is a crucial component of the Fed’s analysis.
In the meantime, US futures are modestly in the red.
Refresh this page for the latest.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.