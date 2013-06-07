HERE COMES THE MOST IMPORTANT JOBS REPORT IN A LONG TIME

This is it folks!



At 8:30 AM ET, we’ll get the most important jobs report in a long time.

Analysts expect that for the month of May, we’ll have seen total job creation of 165K, and that the unemployment rate will stay at 7.5%.

The number is very important for three reasons:

The state of the economy is dicey.

The market is in its first real fall in a while.

Everyone’s talking about when the Fed will exit QE, and the jobs picture is a crucial component of the Fed’s analysis.

In the meantime, US futures are modestly in the red.

