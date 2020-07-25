May and June's roaring jobs recovery still left the US with double-digit unemployment — and expanded benefits running out

Crystal Cox/Business InsiderSome jobs in retail have rebounded, while others have been wiped out permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Hiring rebounded in transportation, healthcare, and retail in May and June, according to ZipRecruiter data reported by The Wall Street Journal. Those sectors created 7.5 million jobs in those two months.
- Job postings in healthcare and logistics have accounted for 18% and 15% of new job postings since May 1, the Journal said, and bars and restaurants have recouped half the jobs lost from the pandemic as states slowly reopened.
- This jobs recovery was the best two-month stretch on records going as far back as 1939, per the Labour Department, and ZipRecruiter data shows jobs online just passed 7 million for the first time since April. But the unemployment rate was still in double digits (at 11.1%) as of the end of June.
- But the job gains are modest in the face of the immense damage from the state-by-state lockdown in March, and the recent surge in new cases just led to the first increase in jobless claims since then.
- The $US600 bonus from the federal government to unemployment insurance is set to end July 31, and Business Insider reported that it may be replaced with a scale of roughly 70% of a jobless person’s lost wages, cutting off 30% to 50% of the income for millions of unemployed.
- Republicans in the White House and the senate are going slow on introducing new aid at all, saying today that a new bill is rolling out after the $US600 bonus expires next week, with no clear timeline for when it will become law.
- The slow jobs recovery – and lingering uncertainty over spiking infections and potential new lockdowns – may also mean that many laid off due to the pandemic won’t have a career to go back to.
- The Washington Post reports that 55% of the 132,500 business closures on Yelp related to the pandemic have become permanent, with the restaurant sector accounting for most of them.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.