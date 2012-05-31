ADP Jobs Report Misses Expectations, And Now We're Seeing Job Losses In Manufacturing

Photo: Library Of Congress

ORIGINAL POST: Next up in the Economic Super Bowl: THE ADP JOBS REPORT!This is the #1 preview ahead of tomorrow’s Non-Farm Payrolls Report.



The key difference is that ADP measures only private payrolls, and doesn’t capture public sector layoffs.

Analysts expect to see 150K net new jobs, up from 119K last month.

While the ADP and NFP numbers don’t always align perfectly month to month, the direction of them tends to be pretty similar over time.

We’ll have the number here at 8:15 AM ET.

UPDATE:

Kind of a snooze. 133K new jobs created.

The reading isn’t a disaster, but nothing exciting.

Last month was revised down to 113K from 119K.

The real bad news in the report: The second straight loss for manufacturing jobs.

