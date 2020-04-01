THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 21 years later

Warner Bros./Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP ‘The Matrix’ premiered back in 1999.

It’s been 21 years since “The Matrix” first debuted in 1999.

Last year, Warner Bros. announced a fourth instalment of the science-fiction series, which Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are slated to appear in.

In addition to working on the sequel, Reeves has recently appeared in some rom-coms and animated films.

Moss has played an arching role on the Marvel TV series “Daredevil,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” and “Jessica Jones.”

Supporting actors from the film, such as Laurence Fishburne, Joe Pantoliano, and Robert Taylor, have continued to appear in films and on TV.

It’s been over two decades since viewers were first introduced to the world of “The Matrix” (1999).

And the series isn’t over quite yet – the fourth instalment of the Lana and Lily Wachowski-directed franchise is in the works and it’s set to star favourites from the original movie, including Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Here’s what the original cast of “The Matrix” is up to 21 years after the movie’s initial release.

Keanu Reeves starred as a computer programmer and hacker named Thomas “Neo” Anderson.

Warner Bros. This wasn’t Keanu Reeves’ first or last movie role.

Before becoming a household from his role in “The Matrix,” Reeves already had over a decade of film and TV credits under his belt.

He starred in films like “Speed” (1994) and “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989), as well as starring on the shot-lived spin-off series “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventures.”

The actor has recently had a career revival, which some people are calling “The Keanaissance.”

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP He’s recently been a huge hit with fans.

Since the premiere of “The Matrix,” Reeves revived his role in “The Matrix Reloaded” (2003), “The Matrix Revolutions” (2003), and he’s currently working on “The Matrix 4,” which is set to release in 2021.

He also went on to star in the “John Wick” series, which is also working on its fourth instalment to be released in 2021.

Although the actor’s career has spanned over three decades, Reeves has recently been making headlines due to his uncharacteristic film roles in rom-com like Netflix’s “Always Be My Maybe” and the Pixar animated film “Toy Story 4.”

Carrie-Anne Moss played Trinity, a crew member of the Nebuchadnezzar who falls in love with Neo.

Warner Bros. She’d been in a number of movies before appearing in ‘The Matrix.’

Moss was already a decade into her successful acting career in films and on TV before taking on the role of Trinity.

Although Moss is best-known for playing Neo’s love interest, she also went on to play Natalie in “Memento” (2000), Detective Olivia Neal in “The Crew” (2000), and Caroline Clairmont in “Chocolat” (2000) the following year.

In recent years, Moss has spent more time on television.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Her career has shifted to television.

In addition to playing lawyer Jeryn Hogarth on Marvel’s “Daredevil,” “Iron Fist,” “The Defenders,” and “Jessica Jones,” Moss recently starred as Rebecca Pruitt on the series “Tell Me a Story” and played FBI agent Maggie Griffin on “Wisting.”

She is set to return for the latest instalment of “The Matrix.”

As Morpheus, Laurence Fishburne played the captain of the Nebuchadnezzar who gives Neo the pill showing him the reality of the Matrix.

Warner Bros. Laurence Fishburne’s performance may have been inspired by a comic.

The “Pee-wee’s Playhouse” alum appeared as Morpheus for the first time in 1999.

The Wachowskis reportedly asked Fishburne to draw inspiration for his performance from the character Morpheus who appears in Neil Gaiman’s comics “Sandman,” according to Gaiman’s blog.

Since “The Matrix,” the actor has starred alongside Reeves in the “John Wick” films as Bowery King.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP He’s also been on TV shows like ‘Black-ish’ and ‘Grown-ish.’

The actor has also done a lot of work on television. He’s played Jack Crawford on “Hannibal,” Alex Haley on “Roots,” Nelson Mandela on “Madiba,” and the character Pops on “Grown-ish” and “Black-ish.”

He currently has four films in production (including “The Ice Road” with Liam Neeson) but he hasn’t been confirmed for “The Matrix 4.”

As Agent Smith, Hugo Weaving played one of the Matrix’s highly intelligent and sentient computers who tries to keep humans from freeing themselves.

Warner Bros. The actor appeared in multiple films in ‘The Matrix’ franchise.

Before the film, Hugo Weaving found success appearing in several TV mini-series throughout the late 1980s and 1990s.

According to Weaving, one of the best parts about appearing in “The Matrix” was being able to add some humour to his role.

“I thought [Agent Smith] would be great fun to play. There’s definitely a light relief there. The heroes don’t have the ability to dip into humour. They’re trying to save the world,” Weaving said, reflecting on his character during a 2018 interview with Film Ink.

“I have much more scope with my character to be funny. You could see it in the writing – it attracted me to that character.”

Weaving went on to play villains in movies like “V for Vendetta” (2005) and “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011).

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP He’s also played a mythical creature in a few films.

But in addition to playing villains, the actor is well-known for playing the elf Elrond in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “The Hobbit” series.

His most recent films include “Hearts and Bones” (2019) and “Measure for Measure” (2019), and he’s currently working on the films “Lone Wolf” and “Loveland” slated to be released this year.

Joe Pantoliano took on the role of Cypher, a human who’d been freed by Morpheus but later betrayed him in order to get back into the Matrix.

Warner Bros. He appeared in a lot of films before acting in ‘The Matrix.’

Joe Pantoliano, who’d previously worked with the Wachowskis in the 1996 flick “Bound,” reunited with his “The Matrix” co-star Moss for “Memento” in 2000.

In recent years, Pantoliano has played Ralph Cifaretto on “The Sopranos” and Michael Gorski on “Sense8.”

Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx 2017 He’s also had a prolific film career.

Although it’s unclear if he’ll be back for the fourth “Matrix” film, the actor recently reprised his role as Captain Howard in “Bad Boys For Life” (2020).

He is currently working on three films including “Spring Break ’83.”

Switch, a freed human who was later a part of the Nebuchadnezzar crew, was played by Belinda McClory.

Warner Bros. Before this film, she was mostly acting on TV.

Prior to her role in “The Matrix,” Belinda McClory had several smaller parts on TV shows.

She played Kirsty Nichols on “Janus,” Wendy on “Simon De Beauvoir’s Babies,” and Sr. Const. Robyn Taylor on “Blue Heelers.”

“The Matrix” was the height of McClory’s career thus far, but she’s also known for starring in “Darklovestory” (2006) and “X” (2011).

Sergio Dionisio / Stringer Belinda McClory has done work in movies and on TV shows.

Recently, the actress also played Alice Harvey on “The Doctor Blake Mysteries” series and subsequent TV movies.

Her most recent credit is “2099: The Soldier Person” (2019).

Mouse, a freed human and programmer aboard the Nebuchadnezzar, was played by Matt Doran.

Warner Bros. Matt Doran was a relatively young actor when ‘The Matrix’ came out.

Prior to his role in “The Matrix,” the Australian actor played Damian Roberts on the series “Home and Away” as well as Private Cooms in “The Thin Red Line” (1998).

Doran went on to play Elan Sleazebaggano in “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones” (2002) and Malcolm in the 2006 remake of “Macbeth.”

John Sciulli/WireImage He’s had a few minor roles since ‘The Matrix.’

He’s kept busy with smaller roles in recent years and is set to play Jake Galloway in the upcoming thriller “Intersection.”

Robert Taylor played another one of the sentient machines in “The Matrix,” named Agent Jones.

Warner Bros. He’s appeared in many TV movies.

Another “Home and Away” star, Taylor played Nicholas Walsh on the popular Australian series before appearing in “The Matrix.”

He also played Dave Griffin in a number of “The Feds” TV-movie installments as well as Jack Cleary in “The Thorn Birds: The Missing Years” (1996).

The actor has kept busy over the decades, most notably playing the title role on the long-running series “Longmire.”

Jesse Grant/WireImage On ‘Longmire,’ he played a sheriff.

He is also known for having many movie roles, playingSkip Taylor in “Vertical Limit” (2000), Everett in “Rogue” (2007), and Heller in “The Meg” (2018).

Most recently he was in “Into the Ashes” (2019), “Blood Vessel” (2019), and on the series “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.”

