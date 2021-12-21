Agent Smith actor Jonathan Groff says he thought he peed himself while shooting fight scene for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith in ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Jonathan Groff told Entertainment Weekly that he thought he peed himself whilst playing Agent Smith.

Groff recalled filming one of his first action sequences for “The Matrix Resurrections.”

He said that he felt “heat emanating” from his groin as he confronted Keanu Reeves’ Neo.

Groff plays Agent Smith, the main antagonist of the original trilogy, in the upcoming sequel. The role was previously played by Hugo Weaving.

During an “Around the Table” interview with Entertainment Weekly, Groff recalled what it was like filming one of his first action scenes for the movie. In the scene, he was facing off against Neo (Keanu Reeves) in an office setting with ceiling sprinklers showering water on the two of them. Groff said he pointed his gun at Reeves, screamed his character’s iconic “Matrix” phrase: “Mr Anderson,” and then felt like he peed himself.

“When it was over, I was like, ‘I think I wet my pants. I think I peed myself,'” Groff said turning to Reeves who was also part of the interview. “You know when you pee yourself you feel that, like, hot urine? … But then, it didn’t go away.”

Groff continued: “When you pee yourself, it’s hot for a second and then it gets cold, and so [the sensation] sustained. Then I thought one of the shells from the gun had come down my shirt, which they warn you might happen. I was reaching down there looking for this shell but it wasn’t down there. But for like 10 minutes, I had this heat emanating from my … groin.”

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in ‘The Matrix Ressurections.’ Murray Close/Warner Bros. Pictures

Groff recalled that co-stars Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss tried to come up with theories for this weird scenario.

Moss said: “When I shoot a gun, I can look really cool in a scene, but afterward it’s like my body doesn’t know it’s not real, and it’s really intense. Unless you’re really experienced [and] you’ve gone beyond that point. My body has a physical reaction to it. But you didn’t pee your pants. To be clear.”

“The Matrix Resurrections” is out in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22. Cast members from the original trilogy including Reeves, Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith will reprise their roles. However, along with Agent Smith, Morpheus has been recast as Yahya Abdul-Mateen for the new sequel.

Whilst the story reason for this recasting has been kept under wraps, Abdul-Mateen told Entertainment Weekly that he is playing a “different iteration of the character” that was originally played by Laurence Fishburne.