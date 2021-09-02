17 details you probably missed in ‘The Matrix’

- “The Matrix” premiered 22 years ago, but fans may not have caught all of these details yet.
- Scenes inside the Matrix have a greenish filter to them, distinguishing them from the real world.
- There are twins and triplets in the background of scenes before the glitch theory is explained.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
This fight has since been parodied in plenty of other movies, including “Scary Movie” (2000) and “Shrek” (2001).
Neo, who later discovers that he is “The One,” lives in room 101 — continuing the trend of fitting room numbers.
The article mentions a recent failed attempt to take Morpheus into custody and calls him a “renown terrorist leader.”
This allows viewers a chance to see the Matrix’s description of Morpheus before Neo and Trinity talk about him in the club scene.
He sees that Neo is stressed and tells him, “You need to unplug.”
Though the line may have seemed like an innocent comment at the time, it foreshadowed that Neo literally needs to unplug himself from the Matrix to get to the real world.
The pen has red, green, blue, and black ink options, and he appears to choose to sign with the blue ink.
This could be an early sign signifying that Neo wasn’t ready to choose the red pill that allowed him to see the truth behind the Matrix when Morpheus presented the options.
Morpheus also quotes from this book in the movie.
According to the New York Times, this was actually one of several philosophy books that the directors, Lana and Lilly Wachowski, asked the main cast to read before they started filming “The Matrix.”
It details things like Neo’s academic history, place of birth, and when his file was last updated.
On the file, his birthday is marked as March 11, 1962.
In the movie, it’s 2199 in the real world, but it’s 1999 inside the Matrix, making Neo around 37 years old.
Moments in the Matrix are tinted green, but scenes set in the real world have a cooler, slightly blueish tint.
During the process, viewers can see that jiujitsu, drunken boxing, and Tae Kwon Do are all downloaded.
Neo later mentions that he also learned kung fu.
Morpheus and his team are on the lookout for these repetitions, alerting viewers to the phenomenon. But twins and triplets can be spotted in the background of scenes before the glitches are even mentioned or explained.
And in some moments, even water patterns seem to imitate the code.
This is first noticeable when the window washers wipe down a window outside Neo’s office. A second instance seems to occur when water from a sprinkler system falls inside of the room where Morpheus is being held.
Neo listens to this and accepts the invitation for a party from a girl with a white rabbit tattoo, which eventually leads to him unplugging himself from the Matrix and entering the real world.
When Neo goes to visit the Oracle, there are also rabbits on the TV screen in the background.
This is most likely an allusion to “Alice in Wonderland,” where the titular character follows a white rabbit into a magical, dream-like world — only in the film, Neo is actually escaping into what he believes is reality.
The reference is further cemented when Morpheus says to Neo, “You’re feeling a bit like Alice tumbling down the rabbit hole.”
His reflection appears in Agent Smith’s and Morpheus’ sunglasses, as well as in a spoon, car window, and lighter.
Consistently showing Neo looking at his reflection seems to be a reference to the dual identities of characters throughout the movie, as they exist in the Matrix and the real world.
When he visits the Oracle, she also has the same two phone books on top of her fridge.
Including the exact same books in both scenes helps to highlight the fact that they are both taking place inside the Matrix.
This is actually a famous quote from Ancient Greek philosophy and myth, which the movie took inspiration from.
The team takes this very seriously, as they know it indicates a glitch in the Matrix, and that the agents have changed something in the space they’re in.
When the cat passes Neo, it’s not only the exact same cat both times, but the same “meow” audio clip plays, as well.
Shortly after, the building they are in suddenly has new brick walls.
But instead of tumbleweed, papers dramatically blow past them before the fight begins.