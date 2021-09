17 details you probably missed in ‘The Matrix’

Rabbits are shown and mentioned throughout the movie.

The first instruction that Morpheus gives Neo is to “follow the white rabbit,” a message that Neo sees on his computer screen when he wakes up in the Matrix.

Neo listens to this and accepts the invitation for a party from a girl with a white rabbit tattoo, which eventually leads to him unplugging himself from the Matrix and entering the real world.

When Neo goes to visit the Oracle, there are also rabbits on the TV screen in the background.

This is most likely an allusion to “Alice in Wonderland,” where the titular character follows a white rabbit into a magical, dream-like world — only in the film, Neo is actually escaping into what he believes is reality.

The reference is further cemented when Morpheus says to Neo, “You’re feeling a bit like Alice tumbling down the rabbit hole.”