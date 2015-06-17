The Matildas have made it through the World Cup's 'Group of Death' and into the final 16

Lisa De Vanna and Caitlin Foord celebrate. Picture: Getty Images

The Matildas have made it through the World Cup’s ‘Group of Death’ and are into the final 16.

They needed at least a draw against Sweden at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium and held their nerve to finish with a 1-1 scoreline. All the goals – and for the most part, opportunities – came in the first half.

Australia got away to a dream start when Lisa de Vanna opened the scoring in 5th minute after being released by this perfect through-ball from Laura Alleway.

But Sweden struck back within 10 minutes with a great strike from Sofia Jakobsson on the edge of the box as the Matildas were caught too deep in defence.

Australian goalkeeper Lydia Williams was then forced to make two crucial saves within a minute.

Sweden spent the rest of the half applying a ton of pressure with several crosses into the penalty box, but Matildas held their nerve. They kept an iron-clad defence together in a tense second half and as a result, are now celebrating a place in the final 16 after Sweden could only manage a draw against Nigeria earlier this week.

It was sweet revenge for the Matildas against the side which cruelly dumped them out of the 2011 World Cup in 2001.

The Matildas will now take on Brazil on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

