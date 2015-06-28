The Matildas have lost to Japan in the World Cup quarter-final

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/ Getty Images.

The Matildas have lost to the reigning champions, Japan, after a tight showdown in the Quarter-Final of the women’s World Cup.

It was a slow start to the game with missed opportunities on both ends. Australia had a few good chances with Kyah Simon shaping up for a shot on goal before being intercepted by Azusa Iwashimizu and a free kick by Alanna Kennedy which went wide of the left post.

Though Australia held up a strong defence, they looked to be on the back foot for the most part with Japan taking more shots to goal.

At half time, the score sat at 0-0.

But the Matildas weren’t able to hold on and Mana Iwabuchi scored in the 87th minute. The goal came from a corner and led to a scramble in the Aussie box before an unmarked Iwabuchi went for the tap in.

Japan deserved to get on the scoreboard after producing some of the best chances in the game, taking 18 shots on goal.

The loss comes after the Matildas had a history-making win over the Brazilian team in what was the first victory by an Australia football team in a World Cup knockout game.

Japan will now face the winner of the quarter-final match between England and Canada.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.