Goooooooooooooal! Picture: Getty Images

The Matildas are into the quarter-final of the World Cup after a shock 1-0 win over Brazil this morning.

Neither Australia’s mens’ or womens’ team had previously progressed past the knockout stage of a World Cup.

The Matildas did it with 10 minutes to go, when Kyah Simon, substituted on 15 minutes earlier, pounced on her captain Lisa de Vanna’s strike which had been knocked back out by the Brazilian ‘keeper.

Simon swept it home. It was the only goal Brazil conceded for the entire tournament.

But the game was really won at the other end, where Aussie ‘keeper Lydia Williams made four magnificent saves, including one in the 90th minute.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.