THEN AND NOW: What the stars of the Masters looked like when their careers began

- The 2020 Masters is underway at Augusta National.
- The world’s best golfers are often able to stick around the top of their games for many years.
- Take a look at how the top golfers have aged from the beginning of their careers to now.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The Masters are here!
The biggest tournament in golf puts a spotlight on the world’s best golfers. Unlike other sports, the best golfers can stick around and dominate for decades at a time.
With action underway at Augusta National, here’s a look back at how some of the biggest names in golf have aged from the beginning of their careers to now.
Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996.
Woods, now 44, will be defending his 2019 victory at Augusta National, competing in his 22nd Masters.
Bryson DeChambeau turned pro in 2016.
DeChambeau has risen up the golf ranks thanks to a physical transformation and is the favourite at this year’s Masters.
Brooks Koepka turned pro in 2012.
Koepka, 30, finished second in last year’s Masters and is looking for his first win at Augusta National.
Rory McIlroy turned pro in 2007.
Now 31, McIlroy is searching for the elusive Masters win to complete the grand slam.
Dustin Johnson turned pro in 2007.
Now 36, Johnson already has two top-10 finishes in the 2021 season.
Rickie Fowler turned pro in 2009.
Fowler, 31, has been a contender for years, but is still searching for his first major.
Phil Mickelson turned pro in 1992.
Mickelson, 50, has five majors and 44 PGA Tour victories, ninth all-time.
Jon Rahm turned pro in 2016.
Rahm is now 26 and looking for his first major.
Tony Finau turned pro in 2007.
Finau, now 31, has nine top-10 finishes in the past year.
Henrik Stenson turned pro in Europe in 1999.
Henrik Stenson, 44, is still searching for his first Masters win.
Justin Thomas turned pro in 2013.
Now 27, Thomas has 13 PGA Tour victories, but no majors.
Jordan Spieth turned pro in 2012.
Spieth, 27, owns one of the best stretches in golf history from 2015 to 2016, but has been on a dry spell recently.
Patrick Reed turned pro in 2011.
Reed, 30, won the 2018 Masters.
Sergio Garcia turned pro in 1999.
Garcia, 40, won the 2017 Masters winner, is currently ranked 40th in the world.
Bubba Watson turned pro in 2002.
Watson, 42, won the 2014 Masters and is looking for his second win at Augusta National.
Tommy Fleetwood turned pro in 2010.
Xander Schauffele has climbed the world rankings quickly since turning pro in 2015.
Fleetwood is now 29, ranked 16th in the world, and sports lovely locks.
Schauffele is looking for his first major at the Masters.
Webb Simpson turned pro in 2008 and joined the PGA Tour in 2009.
Simpson, 35, is ranked seventh in the world today.
Adam Scott turned pro in 2000, beginning his career on the European Tour.
Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, is now 40.
Now, see what it’s like to be Tiger Woods…
Here’s how Tiger Woods spends his millions and lives his life off of the golf course >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.