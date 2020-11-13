THEN AND NOW: What the stars of the Masters looked like when their careers began

Scott Davis
David Cannon/Getty Images; Rob Carr/Getty ImagesRory McIlroy in 2007 vs. 2020.
  • The 2020 Masters is underway at Augusta National.
  • The world’s best golfers are often able to stick around the top of their games for many years.
  • Take a look at how the top golfers have aged from the beginning of their careers to now.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Masters are here!

The biggest tournament in golf puts a spotlight on the world’s best golfers. Unlike other sports, the best golfers can stick around and dominate for decades at a time.

With action underway at Augusta National, here’s a look back at how some of the biggest names in golf have aged from the beginning of their careers to now.

Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996.

Mark Perlstein/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Woods, now 44, will be defending his 2019 victory at Augusta National, competing in his 22nd Masters.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau turned pro in 2016.

Martin Dokoupil/AP Images

DeChambeau has risen up the golf ranks thanks to a physical transformation and is the favourite at this year’s Masters.

Charles Krupa/AP Images

Brooks Koepka turned pro in 2012.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Koepka, 30, finished second in last year’s Masters and is looking for his first win at Augusta National.

Charlie Riedel/AP Images

Rory McIlroy turned pro in 2007.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Now 31, McIlroy is searching for the elusive Masters win to complete the grand slam.

David J. Phillip/AP Images

Dustin Johnson turned pro in 2007.

David Cannon/Getty Images

Now 36, Johnson already has two top-10 finishes in the 2021 season.

Michael Wyke/AP Images

Rickie Fowler turned pro in 2009.

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Fowler, 31, has been a contender for years, but is still searching for his first major.

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Phil Mickelson turned pro in 1992.

Marty Jenkins/PGA TOUR Archive/Getty Images

Mickelson, 50, has five majors and 44 PGA Tour victories, ninth all-time.

Frank Franklin II/AP Images

Jon Rahm turned pro in 2016.

David Cannon/Getty Images

Rahm is now 26 and looking for his first major.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau turned pro in 2007.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Finau, now 31, has nine top-10 finishes in the past year.

John Minchillo/AP Images

Henrik Stenson turned pro in Europe in 1999.

Rebecca Naden/PA Images/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson, 44, is still searching for his first Masters win.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Justin Thomas turned pro in 2013.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Now 27, Thomas has 13 PGA Tour victories, but no majors.

Darron Cummings/AP Imsg

Jordan Spieth turned pro in 2012.

Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Spieth, 27, owns one of the best stretches in golf history from 2015 to 2016, but has been on a dry spell recently.

David J. Phillip/AP Images

Patrick Reed turned pro in 2011.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Reed, 30, won the 2018 Masters.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sergio Garcia turned pro in 1999.

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR Archive/Getty Images

Garcia, 40, won the 2017 Masters winner, is currently ranked 40th in the world.

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Bubba Watson turned pro in 2002.

Chris Condon/PGA/Getty Images

Watson, 42, won the 2014 Masters and is looking for his second win at Augusta National.

John Minchillo/AP Images

Tommy Fleetwood turned pro in 2010.

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Xander Schauffele has climbed the world rankings quickly since turning pro in 2015.

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Fleetwood is now 29, ranked 16th in the world, and sports lovely locks.

Charles Krupa/AP Images

Schauffele is looking for his first major at the Masters.

John Minchillo/AP Images

Webb Simpson turned pro in 2008 and joined the PGA Tour in 2009.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Simpson, 35, is ranked seventh in the world today.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Adam Scott turned pro in 2000, beginning his career on the European Tour.

Matt Turner/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, is now 40.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Now, see what it’s like to be Tiger Woods…

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Here’s how Tiger Woods spends his millions and lives his life off of the golf course >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.