THEN AND NOW: What the stars of the Masters looked like when their careers began

David Cannon/Getty Images; Rob Carr/Getty Images Rory McIlroy in 2007 vs. 2020.

The 2020 Masters is underway at Augusta National.

The world’s best golfers are often able to stick around the top of their games for many years.

Take a look at how the top golfers have aged from the beginning of their careers to now.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Masters are here!

The biggest tournament in golf puts a spotlight on the world’s best golfers. Unlike other sports, the best golfers can stick around and dominate for decades at a time.

With action underway at Augusta National, here’s a look back at how some of the biggest names in golf have aged from the beginning of their careers to now.

Tiger Woods turned pro in 1996.

Mark Perlstein/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images

Woods, now 44, will be defending his 2019 victory at Augusta National, competing in his 22nd Masters.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau turned pro in 2016.

Martin Dokoupil/AP Images

DeChambeau has risen up the golf ranks thanks to a physical transformation and is the favourite at this year’s Masters.

Charles Krupa/AP Images

Brooks Koepka turned pro in 2012.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Koepka, 30, finished second in last year’s Masters and is looking for his first win at Augusta National.

Charlie Riedel/AP Images

Rory McIlroy turned pro in 2007.

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Now 31, McIlroy is searching for the elusive Masters win to complete the grand slam.

David J. Phillip/AP Images

Dustin Johnson turned pro in 2007.

David Cannon/Getty Images

Now 36, Johnson already has two top-10 finishes in the 2021 season.

Michael Wyke/AP Images

Rickie Fowler turned pro in 2009.

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Fowler, 31, has been a contender for years, but is still searching for his first major.

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Phil Mickelson turned pro in 1992.

Marty Jenkins/PGA TOUR Archive/Getty Images

Mickelson, 50, has five majors and 44 PGA Tour victories, ninth all-time.

Frank Franklin II/AP Images

Jon Rahm turned pro in 2016.

David Cannon/Getty Images

Rahm is now 26 and looking for his first major.

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Tony Finau turned pro in 2007.

Ian Walton/Getty Images

Finau, now 31, has nine top-10 finishes in the past year.

John Minchillo/AP Images

Henrik Stenson turned pro in Europe in 1999.

Rebecca Naden/PA Images/Getty Images

Henrik Stenson, 44, is still searching for his first Masters win.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Justin Thomas turned pro in 2013.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Now 27, Thomas has 13 PGA Tour victories, but no majors.

Darron Cummings/AP Imsg

Jordan Spieth turned pro in 2012.

Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Spieth, 27, owns one of the best stretches in golf history from 2015 to 2016, but has been on a dry spell recently.

David J. Phillip/AP Images

Patrick Reed turned pro in 2011.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Reed, 30, won the 2018 Masters.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Sergio Garcia turned pro in 1999.

Stan Badz/PGA TOUR Archive/Getty Images

Garcia, 40, won the 2017 Masters winner, is currently ranked 40th in the world.

Darron Cummings/AP Images

Bubba Watson turned pro in 2002.

Chris Condon/PGA/Getty Images

Watson, 42, won the 2014 Masters and is looking for his second win at Augusta National.

John Minchillo/AP Images

Tommy Fleetwood turned pro in 2010.

Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Xander Schauffele has climbed the world rankings quickly since turning pro in 2015.

Hunter Martin/Getty Images

Fleetwood is now 29, ranked 16th in the world, and sports lovely locks.

Charles Krupa/AP Images

Schauffele is looking for his first major at the Masters.

John Minchillo/AP Images

Webb Simpson turned pro in 2008 and joined the PGA Tour in 2009.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Simpson, 35, is ranked seventh in the world today.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Adam Scott turned pro in 2000, beginning his career on the European Tour.

Matt Turner/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, is now 40.

Matt Slocum/AP Images

Now, see what it’s like to be Tiger Woods…

REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.