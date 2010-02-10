Meet The Porkers: 20 Politicians That Know How To Bring It Home For Their Districts

Last week, President Obama unveiled his $3.8 trillion budget proposal.

Of course, that’s just the start.

Now Congress will attack the budget, and some savvy politicians will get loads of special projects for their own district.

To handicap who’s likely to ask for the most, we asked Citizens Against Government Waste for a list of the members of Congress who asked for the most special interest spending the last time around. Based on their last calculations from 2009 — the “Congressional Pig Book” — it doesn’t look good.

The Pig Book identified 10,160 projects at a cost of $19.6 billion in the 12 Appropriations Acts for fiscal 2009. According to CAGW, a “pork” project is a line-item in an appropriations bill that designates tax dollars for a specific purpose in circumvention of established budgetary procedures. (To qualify as pork, a project must meet one of seven CAGW criteria.)

[slideshow]

[slide

Project total: 77

Dollar total (millions): $104.8

House rank: 10

Big ticket items:

House rank: 10

Big ticket items:

Floating Area Network Littoral Sensor Grid for the Navy's Research & Development ($4.8 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Floating Area Network Littoral Sensor Grid for the Navy’s Research & Development ($4.8 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d21b0000000000e0b6df/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 54

Dollar total (millions): $105.8

House rank: 9

Big ticket items:

House rank: 9

Big ticket items:

White River minimum flows project by the Corps of Engineers ($2.7 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

White River minimum flows project by the Corps of Engineers ($2.7 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d2a90000000000df54a3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 67

Dollar total (millions): $113.6

House rank: 7 (tie)

Big ticket items:

House rank: 7 (tie)

Big ticket items:

centre for Computational Simulation and visualisation at University of Indiana ($5.9 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

centre for Computational Simulation and visualisation at University of Indiana ($5.9 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d3dc0000000000016f9c/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 19

Dollar total (millions): $113.6

House rank: 7 (tie)

Big ticket items:

House rank: 7 (tie)

Big ticket items:

National Writing Project grant ($24.0 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Arsenal Support Program Initiative in Rock Island for the Army ($11.5 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d6aa0000000000dd8e6f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 80

Dollar total (millions): $139.9

House rank: 6

Big ticket items:

House rank: 6

Big ticket items:

Synchrotron-based Scanning Research Neuroscience and Proton Institute for the Army's Research & Development ($5.0 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Synchrotron-based Scanning Research Neuroscience and Proton Institute for the Army’s Research & Development ($5.0 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d7b20000000000374dfe/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 98

Dollar total (millions): $149.1

House rank: 5



Big ticket items:

House rank: 5

Big ticket items:

Energetics Systems & Tech Lab Complex in Indian Head for the Navy ($9.5 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Special Olympics grant for education programs that can be integrated into classroom instruction and activities to increase the participation of individuals with intellectual disabilities ($4.5 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book

“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d27a000000000025ad32/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 29

Dollar total (millions): $153.6

House rank: 4

Big ticket items:

House rank: 4

Big ticket items:

Education for Native Hawaiians grant (N/A)

Access Road in Pohakuloa for the Army (N/A)

centre for Civic Education grant for two programs — We the People & Cooperative Education Exchange ($32.5 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d84000000000008654e6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 73

Dollar total (millions): $159.1

House rank: 3

Big ticket items:

House rank: 3

Big ticket items:

National Drug Intelligence centre for ICMA (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

South central PA environmental infrastructure project for Corps of Engineers ($8.3 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b435fac000000000004acdf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 87

Dollar total (millions): $169.5

House rank: 2

Big ticket items:

House rank: 2

Big ticket items:

Tropical and Subtropical Research grant for Cooperative State Research Education and Extension Service ($7.1 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Tropical and Subtropical Research grant for Cooperative State Research Education and Extension Service ($7.1 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b69d97200000000007b98b6/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 43

Dollar total (millions): $176.3

House rank: 1

Big ticket items:

House rank: 1

Big ticket items:

Light Utility Helicopter for the Army ($32.6 mil.)

Although Wicker is now a U.S. Senator, these requests were made while he was a U.S. Representative for 2008 funding.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Although Wicker is now a U.S. Senator, these requests were made while he was a U.S. Representative for 2008 funding.

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b703f94000000000087b538/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

It gets worse.

title=”And now, the U.S. Senate”

content=”It gets worse.“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/2837544b69dd9a4992e74b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 197

Dollar total (millions): $302.8

Senate rank: 10

Big ticket items:

Senate rank: 10

Big ticket items:

Teach for America grant (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Teach for America grant (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6c732e0000000000b70ae8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 142

Dollar total (millions): $309.8

Senate rank: 9

Big ticket items:

Senate rank: 9

Big ticket items:

Upper Mississippi River investigative projects for Corps of Engineers ($45.7 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Upper Mississippi River investigative projects for Corps of Engineers ($45.7 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6c75b4000000000020787b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 154

Dollar total (millions): $321.4

Senate rank: 8

Big ticket items:

Senate rank: 8

Big ticket items:

Arsenal Support Program Initiative at Rock Island Army Depot ($11.5 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Arsenal Support Program Initiative at Rock Island Army Depot ($11.5 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b6c7608000000000044c9d5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 208

Dollar total (millions): $327.8

Senate rank: 7

Big ticket items:

Senate rank: 7

Big ticket items:

Large Harbor Tugs for Navy Shipbuilding and Conversion (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Warfare Aggressor Squadron Facility grant at McChord Air Force Base for the Air National Guard (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b70480d00000000007911ec/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 131

Dollar total (millions): $385.5

Senate rank: 6

Big ticket items:

Senate rank: 6

Big ticket items:

Access Road in Pohakuloa for the Army (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Access Road in Pohakuloa for the Army (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b704a310000000000a733d0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 111

Dollar total (millions): $386.0

Senate rank: 5

Big ticket items:

Senate rank: 5

Big ticket items:

Fuel System/Corrosion Control Hangar at Yeager Airport for the Air National Guard (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Fuel System/Corrosion Control Hangar at Yeager Airport for the Air National Guard (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b704bcd0000000000f3d8af/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 161

Dollar total (millions): $458.5

Senate rank: 4

Big ticket items:

Senate rank: 4

Big ticket items:

Security Forces Complex at Barksdale Air Force Base (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

Air Force Minority Leaders Program grant for Air Force Research & Development ($6.0 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b080e720000000000bb76a3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total: 206

Dollar total (millions): $464.5

Senate rank: 3

Big ticket items:



Senate rank: 3

Big ticket items:

System Software Engineering Annex at Redstone Army Arsenal ($20 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste's 2009 Congressional Pig Book

System Software Engineering Annex at Redstone Army Arsenal ($20 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b68a1100000000000cc72a5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

Project total:

title=”Sen. Ted Stevens (R-AK)”

content=”Project total: 150

Dollar total (millions): $469.4

Senate rank: 2

Big ticket items:

Joint Tanana Range Access for defence-wide Operation and Maintenance ($44.2 mil.)

C-17 Assault Landing Zone for Air Force Operation and Maintenance (N/A)

Readiness centre at Bethel Armory for the Army National Guard (N/A)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b704e5c000000000032dfd2/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”sen-thad-cochran-r-ms-21″

title=”Sen. Thad Cochran (R-MS)”

content=”Project total: 245

Dollar total (millions): $892.2

Senate rank: 1

Big ticket items:

Light Utility Helicopter for the Army ($32.6 mil.)

Southeast Region Research Initiative grant for Science and Technology Research, Development, Acquisition, and Operations ($27.0 mil.)

National Writing Project grant for activities authorised under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act ($24.3 mil.)

Source: Citizens Against Government Waste’s 2009 Congressional Pig Book“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b704f0300000000005b62a8/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”see-also-22″

title=”See Also”

content=”Where’s The Pork? 10 Politicians Who Can’t Bring Home Squat For Their Districts“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b71c8280000000000067f89/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

