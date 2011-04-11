Charl Schwartzel Wins The Masters

Photo: AP

South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel shot a final round 66, including four straight birdies on the final four holes, to win The Masters.He’s only the second player in 21 years to win the tournament without starting Sunday in the final pairing.



It was a tremendous final day, with seven different players holding the lead, and as many five players sharing the lead at the same time late in the afternoon.

Rory McIlroy led for most of the day, but collapsed on the back nine after a triple-bogey on 10.

Tiger Woods briefly flirted with the lead after a strong beginning, but also faded down the stretch.

Tiger Woods stormed through the front nine on the final day of the Masters and now sits in a battle, with Rory McIlroy and five others for the biggest prize in golf.

To get you up to speed, Woods began the day 7 strokes back, but had four birdies and an eagle on the 8th hole, leaving him five under for the day.

McIlroy the leader, struggled early, but finally got his first birdie on the 7th hole, to take back the lead by one stroke.

Schwartzel started the day four strokes back, but opened with birdie, par, eagle to get to 10-under himself. Angel Cabrera and KJ Choi are also in the hunt at 9-under.

There’s still a lot of golf left, so at this point, it’s anybody’s race.

4:18: Woods pars the 11th to stay at 10 under.

4:21: Just as a reminder, here are the pairings that still matter, in the order that they will finish:

Woods is playing with Martin Laird

Luke Donald and Bo Van Pelt are on the outside looking in right now..

Adam Scott (currently 4th) is playing with Jason Day.

Schwratzel (tied for 2nd) is with K.J. Choi (tied for 4th)

McIlroy (1st) is with Angel Cabrera (tied for 4th)

4:26: McIlroy hits the green on 8, but the ball skips off the back of the green leaving him a tough chip shot.

4:32: McIlory saves par on 8, but his partner, Cabrera, birdies it to move into a tie for 2nd. Meanwhile, Woods bogeys 12, to fall back to 9-under and KJ Choi is set up for a birdie putt on 9.

4:36: After a fantastic drive on 13, Woods sends his second shot over the back of the green.

4:37: Schwartzel JUST misses a birdie putt on 9, but stay in second place. (He shot 34 on the front nine.)

4:38: Choi hits his birdie. Now he’s in 2nd, tied with Schwartzel and Cabrera.

4:50: McIlroy’s drive sails into the trees on 10.

4:58: How bad ws McIlroy’s tee shot? This was his second…..

4:59: His third might have been even worse. McIlroy is imploding on the 10th hole. Meanwhile, Adam Scott birdies 11 to join a four-way tie for second.

5:02: McIlroy fourth shot hits a tree and kicks into the rough. Ouch.

5:03: McIlroy is on the green in five. About to surrender the lead.

5:07: McIlroy triple-bogeys 11. Falls from 1st to 7th.

5:09: Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, K.J. Choi, and Angel Cabrera are tied for the lead at 10-under, but Tiger Woods has an eagle putt to take the lead coming up.

5:15: Tiger Woods’ eagle putt from four feet lips out! Gets the birdie, though, and now there’s a five-way tie for first place.

5:16: Oh, hey, Bo Van Pelt. Eagle on 13 moves him to 8-under.

5:17: Tiger nearly hits the flag on 16. Another birdie try coming up.

5:18: K.J. Choi bogeys 12, to fall one shot off the pace. Tied with Jason Day for 5th.

5:23: Tiger misses his birdie, by a couple inches. Stays at 10-under with a par.:

5:25: Adam Scott misses his own birdie try. Still tied.

5:25: While you weren’t watching … Geoff Ogilvy just birdied four holes in a row to move to 9-under.

5:26: Jason Day birdies 12 and 13 and now HE’S tied for first. He’s the seventh player to have at least a share of the lead at some point today.

5:28: Phil Mickelson finishes his day, with a 74. He was 1-under for the tournament.

5:28: Ogilvy with a HUGE tee shot at 16, that gives him a chance to join the leaders with a makeable birdie. Unreal.

5:29: Angel Cabrera drops a stroke at the 12th.

5:30: Where we stand: Woods, Day, Scott, Schwartzel are tied for first. Ogilvy, Choi, and Cabrera all one stroke back. Meanwhile, McIlroy has another bogey and is now at 6-under. A total collapse on the first three holes of the back nine.

5:32: McIlroy hits his next tee-shot into a creek. He led almost from the first hole on Thursday, all the way up to the 9th hole on Sunday. Three holes later, and it’s over.

5:33: Ogilvy gets his FIFTH birdie in a row. He’s now tied for the lead.

5:34: Schwartzel just misses a putt that would have given the outright lead.

5:35: Adam Scott and Jason Day put their approach shots on 14 about six inches from each other and 10 feet from the cup. This is getting good.

5:37: Scott makes his birdie to take the lead. Now it’s Day’s turn.

5:40: Day misses. Scott is all alone in first for now.

5:42: This pretty much sums up Rory McIlroy’s day.

5:47: Adam Scott sends his approach on 15 into the crowd. Another leader in trouble…

5:51: Luke Donald with back-to-back birdies to move into the 10-under, second-place group, which currently has six people in it.

5:52: Bo Van Pelt bogeys sixteen, to drop back down to 9-under.

5:53: Tiger pars 18 to finish at 10-under, but with Scott in trouble he’s not out of it yet.

5:56: Cabrera misses a chance to get back to 10-under. Still four holes left for him.

5:57: Ogilvy’s approach on 18 hits the green, then rolls off the front edge. Needs a huge chip to stay with Woods.

5:58: Another bogey for McIlroy. Lost six shots on the back nine.

6:00: Ogilvy drops his chip within one foot. Scott saves par after going into the gallery. Still in the lead.

6:01: Day gets his par.

6:02: A par for Ogilvy put him the clubhouse with Tiger at 10-under.

6:03: Scott sticks his tee shot on 16 about 12 inches away.

6:05: Donald bogeys to drop out of the pack.

6:06: Jason Day goes long at 16. Scott is in command now.

6:06: RECAP: Scott at -11 (has a gimmie for birdie on 16); Woods, Ogilvy in clubhouse at -10, Day and Schwartzel still on the course at -10. Almost everyone else needs a miracle at this point.

6:10: Schwartzel gets a birdie at 15, to move to 11 under. Scott gets his birdie, though, to keep a 1-shot lead.

6:16: Luke Donald clips the flag on 18 and his balls goes sailing off the green. Tough break.

6:17: McIlroy misses another par putt. Painful. He’ll be back though, this is no Jean Van De Velde.

6:18: Schwartzel nails a HUGE 20-foot putt for birdie on 16. He’s now tied with Scott for first.

6:21: Luke Donald has an amazing chip in at 18, after that tough break. He gets a birdie and joins Woods and Ogilvy at 10-under in the clubhouse.

6:22: Scott has had an ugly 17th hole, but may be able to save par after a nice chip out of the bunker.

6:23: Schwartzel misses the fairway on 17, but just barely. In good shape for his second shot.

6:24: Jason Day with a great put on 17, to get one back on the leaders. 11-under.

6:26: Clutch putt from Scott to save par and remain at 12-under.

6:29: Charl Schwartzel with a nice approach shot on 17. On the green.

6:30: After Scott’s good tee shot on 18, looks like 10-under is not going to be enough. Woods, Donald, Ogilvy going to be left out. Choi and Cabrera almost eliminated. It’s down Scott, Schwartzel and Day.

6:35: Schwartzel birdies 17 to take the lead at -13 under.

6:38: Adam Scott putting for birdie on 18…. and misses by two feet.

6:40: Now it’s Day’s turn …. NAILS IT. He’s at 12-under which keeps him alive.

6:41: Scott nails his par. He’s also at 12-under, but they need Schwartzel to come back to them.

6:42: It’s now Schwartzel’s tournament to lose. The players behind him can’t catch him. A par and he wins it all.

6:47: Schwartzel nails his birdie putt to lock up the green jacket.

6:50: Still a couple guys left to finish up, but Schwartzel has it wrapped up. What a finish.

