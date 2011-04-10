The Masters, Final Round: Can Rory McIlroy Hold On?

Rory McIlroy pulls away from the field.

Photo: AP

Rory McIlroy will tee off on Sunday with a four-stroke lead, which is a pretty comfortable place to be in at AugustaAfter all, 19 of the last 20 Masters winners began the last day in the final group.



If the 21-year-old McIlroy pulls it off, he’ll be the second-youngest Masters winner ever, behind Tiger Woods.

Click here to keep an eye on all the scores. The final pairing begins play just before 3:00 p.m

