The Masters, Day 3: Tiger Woods Is Stalking The Leaders

With seven birdies in the last 11 holes, Tiger Woods stormed into contention at The Masters on Friday, setting up a pivotal third round, where all eyes (as usual) will be on the sport’s biggest name.(Maybe he finally listened to us?)



But he’s still three strokes and a few golfers away from leader Rory McIlroy, who enters the day with a two-shot cushion over Jason Day.

CBS’s TV coverage will start at 3:00 p.m., shortly after the last group gets off the first tee. And as usual you can follow along at Masters.com.

