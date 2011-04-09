The Masters, Day 3: Tiger Woods Is Stalking The Leaders

Photo: AP
With seven birdies in the last 11 holes, Tiger Woods stormed into contention at The Masters on Friday, setting up a pivotal third round, where all eyes (as usual) will be on the sport’s biggest name.(Maybe he finally listened to us?)
But he’s still three strokes and a few golfers away from leader Rory McIlroy, who enters the day with a two-shot cushion over Jason Day.
Here’s the current leaderboard >
Here are Saturday’s tee times >
CBS’s TV coverage will start at 3:00 p.m., shortly after the last group gets off the first tee. And as usual you can follow along at Masters.com.
