The massively popular crying face emoji is officially the 'word' of the year

We’ve reached peak 2015 with the new Oxford English Dictionary word of the year.

Drum roll please.

The word is …

Yes, that’s right.

It’s not a word at all, but rather an emoji which “best reflected the ethos, mood, and preoccupations of 2015,” according to the Oxford Dictionary website. The teary eyed, yellow pictograph is known formally as the “Face with Tears of Joy,” the website also notes.

It was chosen from a wide range of words for the year. Other contenders included “ad blocker,” “refugee,” and “lumbersexual,” or a person who’s appearance (usually including beard and a flannel shirt) gives off the appearance of a rugged lumberjack.

While it might not technically be a word, the emoji makes sense for the zeitgeist of 2015. People are so obsessed with the tiny pictographs that emoji are even reportedly getting their own movie.

This article originally appeared at Tech Insider. Read the original article. Copyright 2015.

