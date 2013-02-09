The Massive Winter Storm From Space

From NASA:



The satellite image, captured at 9:01 a.m. EST (on Feb. 8), shows clouds associated with the western frontal system stretching from Canada through the Ohio and Tennessee valleys, into the Gulf of Mexico. The comma-shaped low pressure system located over the Atlantic, east of Virginia, is forecast to merge with the front and create a powerful nor’easter. The National Weather Service expects the merged storm to move northeast and drop between two to three feet of snow in parts of New England.

Photo: NASA

